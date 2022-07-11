Key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations falls below 2%

July 11 (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations fell below 2% on Monday as recession fears boosted expectations that inflation might be peaking soon.

Concerns about a possible recession coupled with a view among investors that aggressive monetary tightening will help tame inflation in the longer term, have pushed down market inflation gauges in Europe.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward fell to 1.9898%, its lowest since March, below the 2% target of the European Central Bank.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

