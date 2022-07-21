Lagarde comments at ECB press conference

President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde addresses a news conference following the meeting of the Governing Council's monetary in Frankfurt, Germany March 10, 2022. Daniel Roland/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised interest rates by a bigger than expected 50 basis points on Thursday, confirming that concerns about runaway inflation now trump growth considerations.

The ECB also approved a new bond purchase scheme called Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) intended to cap the rise in more indebted members' borrowing costs and limit financial fragmentation. read more

Following are highlights of ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at a news conference after the policy meeting.

HISTORICAL MOMENT

“I think it is a rather historical moment for me I think. For two reasons, one is, it is very good when a whole team, the whole Governing Council, 25 members around the table, are actually in complete alignment and support for a Transmission Protection Instrument which we regard as critical to properly transmit our monetary policy going forward. (So) in that respect, at least from the President of the ECB's point of view, Yes, I think, it is quite a gratifying moment.

"It means that staff have done an enormous amount of work, that all members of the committees that are bringing together the experts of the national central banks, Bundesbank included of course, have worked really hard and that we have come to the same view without any reservation so it is important in that respect.

"It is the first time in over a decade that we raised interest rates and moving out of negative interest rates by all accounts certainly to me is going to facilitate a number of things that we can explain to European citizens in order to help them understand what we are trying to do in order to reduce inflation.”

“But you know I have a short history as a central banker.”

WHAT IS THE NEUTRAL INTEREST RATE?

"If you're asking me what is the neutral (interest rate) setting at this point in time? I don't know."

"What I can observe is that it has changed over the course for the last few years... and as seen by the market it has also significantly adjusted in the last few weeks."

[Vice President Luis De Guindos

NO COMMENT ON SPANISH TAXES - YET

De Guindos: "What I can tell you is our policy line in the past with respect to taxation of the banks: The tax should not impair credit extension; we should try to avoid any tightening of financing conditions for households and corporates; and finally, the tax should not damage the solvency of the banking industry...

"We do not know the concrete characteristics and features of the Spanish tax that has been announced , so in order to have a much more concrete and specific answer and opinion, we will have to wait a little bit."]

DOES ITALY'S CURRENT CRISIS MAKE ITS BONDS ELIGIBLE FOR TPI PURCHASES?

"Political matters are for the democratic process of each and every member state and that is certainty the case for the country you are referring to. Differences in local financing can legitimately arise... so the Governing Council will make the assessment of whether a country meets the eligibility criteria or not ... a threefold assessment: first of all a comprehensive assessment of market and transmission indicators; second it will at that time evaluate the eligibility criteria; and third it will have to make a judgement call that activation of purchases under the TPI is proportionate to the ECB's primary objective."

WOULD RATHER NOT USE TPI

"We would rather not use TPI, the Governing Council would rather not use it but if we have to use it we will not hesitate, we will not hesitate.”

RECESSION RISK

"Is (gas situation) going to lead to a recession? We look at our projection dating back to June. We look at the most recent forecast published by the Commission last week. Under the baseline scenario, there is no recession neither this year nor next year. Is the horizon clouded? Of course it is."

NO COMMENT ON ITALIAN POLITICS

“The ECB does not take a stance on political matters. Political matters are for the democratic process of each and every member state and that is certainly the case for the country that you are referring to.”

TPI ELIGIBILITY

"You have a combination of criterias ranging from fiscal to macroeconomic to compliance with the RRPs in particular and obviously the DSA. All these four categories will be taken into account by the Governing Council but once again the Governing Council decides in sovereignty in respect of eligibility to the TPI.”

GOING BIG

"The TPI is intended to facilitate and enhance transmission of our monetary policy stance in particular circumstances that we will address. The ECB will be capable of doing that and the ECB is capable of going big for that."

TPI

“TPI is a programme that is designed to address the specific risk that all euro area countries can face. So all euro area countries are in principle eligible to the TPI. Subject to what? Subject to being considered by the Governing Council as eligible to the TPI on the basis, notably, not exclusively, it will be the discretion of the Governing Council to make the decision, notably on the basis of criterias that are very specifically spelled out."

“There is no ex ante limit to that (TPI) programme.”

“The ECB determines in its own discretion not being hostage to anyone.”

SEPTEMBER DECISION

"What happens in September is going to depend on what data we have for September, but we are definitely on a normalization path in order to reach our medium-term objective of 2%.

"So on the basis of the data that we receive at the time... we will determine what step we take on the normalization path that we are taking in order to deliver on our medium-term 2%.

"Now, that doesn't mean to say that we are changing the ultimate point of arrival. We are accelerating the exit and we are following the path of normalization that we have flagged."

ON THE ECB'S FORWARD GUIDANCE

"We decided to go for a 50 basis point (rate increase) in June and therefore the combined forward guidance that existed for September is no longer applicable. From now on, we will take our monetary policy decisions on a data-dependent basis - we will operate month by month and step by step."

MORE ON 50 BPS HIKE

"We had the debate, weighed the pros and cons and at the end of the discussion all Council members rallied to the consensus of 50 basis points."

REASONS FOR 50 BPS HIKE

"We debated internally within the Governing Council about the pros and cons of sticking to the signalled 25 basis point (rise) of July which entailed the other forward guidance that we gave in respect of September, and the two of them were clearly a package. And... we decided on balance that it was appropriate to take a larger step towards exiting from negative interest rates."

"These two elements combined -- realization of upside risks to inflation plus the presence and the operationality of the flexible reinvestment under PEPP and more importantly, the unanimous support of the Governing Council for the transmission protection instrument -- led us to decide a larger than what had been signalled rate hike on the occasion of this meeting."

RETURN TO TARGET

"Looking further ahead, in the absence of new disruptions, energy costs should stabilize and supply bottlenecks should ease, which, together with the ongoing policy normalization, should support the return of inflation to our target."

MORE ON INFLATION

"Risks to the inflation outlook remain on the upside and have intensified particularly in the short term."

INFLATION UNDESIRABLY HIGH

"We expect inflation to remain undesirably high for some time owing to continued pressure from energy and food prices and pipeline pressures in the pricing chain. Higher inflation pressures are also stemming from the depreciation of the euro exchange rate."

PRICE PRESSURES SPREADING

"Price pressures are spreading across more and more sectors, in part owing to the indirect impact of high energy costs across the whole economy."

STRONG LABOUR MARKET

"Economic activity continues to benefit from the reopening of the economy, from a strong labour market, and from fiscal policy support. In particular, the full reopening of the economy is supporting spending in the services sector."

Q3 TOURISM BOOST

"As people start to travel again, tourism is expected to help the economy in the third quarter of this year."

BOTTLENECKS EASING

"Firms continue to face higher costs and disruptions in their supply chains, although there are tentative signs that some of the supply bottlenecks are easing."

OUTLOOK UNCLEAR

"Taken together, these factors are significantly clouding the outlook for the second half of 2022 and beyond."

ACTIVITY SLOWING

"Economic activity is slowing. Russia's unjustified aggression towards Ukraine is an ongoing drag on growth. The impact of high inflation on purchasing power, continuous supply constraints, and higher uncertainty are having a dampening effect on the economy."

