Latam FX muted, stocks gain as central banks take spotlight

Summary Peru's sol dips on discord at Las Bambas mine

Chile, Mexico and Colombia central banks due to meet

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were largely unchanged on Monday, tracking a similar trend across emerging markets as a slew of upcoming central bank meetings kept investors wary of risk-driven assets.

But most regional stocks rose as investors perceived equities to be a safer bet in comparison to foreign exchange or debt. MSCI's index of regional stocks (.MILA00000PUS) gained 0.8%.

MSCI's index of Latin American (Latam) currencies (.MILA00000CUS) rose 0.1% in early trade, with most regional units moving less than 0.3% in either direction.

Peru's sol fell 0.2% as a community blocking a transport road used by MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) Las Bambas copper mine rejected a revised offer from the company as "a joke," and threatened to boycott further talks. read more

The blockade, in place since Nov. 20, threatens to halt output from the mine, which accounts for about 2% of the world's copper supply. Copper is Peru's top export.

Chile's central bank will be the first among its regional peers to meet this week, on Tuesday, while the Mexican and Colombian central banks are set to have their respective meetings on Thursday and Friday.

All three central banks are expected to hike interest rates sharply, and outline a hawkish stance going into next year as they move to contain a spike in inflation this year.

Brazil's central bank hiked rates by 150 basis points last week, and also flagged another rise of the same magnitude at its next meeting, as Latin America's largest economy struggles with a large jump in prices.

Rate hikes have been the norm across most emerging markets this year, barring a few outliers such as Turkey and China.

The focus is also firmly on the Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of this year, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, at which the bank is expected to outline its plans for tapering stimulus and hiking interest rates next year.

Any early rate hikes by the U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are likely to dent demand for risk-heavy assets, particularly in emerging markets.

"By speeding up the taper process, the FOMC will likely have its hands free to start hiking in the spring," Rabobank analysts wrote in a note.

"According to our projections, inflation will remain elevated, although declining, through most of next year. Given (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell’s current stance, this will likely lead the FOMC to hike in the spring of 2022."

In Argentina, the International Monetary Fund said it and the government are "fully committed" to working towards a new debt program. read more

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Paul Simao

