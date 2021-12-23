Latam stocks ride global rally as Omicron fears wane

Summary Omicron fears ebb, spurring risk-on sentiment

Mexican peso at 1-month high vs dollar

Thin markets ahead of Christmas holiday

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks joined a global rally on Thursday as investors cheered signs that the Omicron variant may not be as severe as feared, while the Mexican peso hit a more than one-month high versus the dollar.

The MSCI's index of the region's stock markets (.MILA00000PUS) rose 0.5%, tracking gains on Wall Street with the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) closing in on an all-time high after robust economic data.

Main bourses in Argentina (.MERV), Chile (.SPIPSA), Mexico (.MXX) and Colombia (.COLCAP) gained between 0.6% and 2%, while Brazilian markets (.BVSP) lagged in thin trading volumes ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.

The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the new variant is 40-45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College published on Wednesday. read more

"The growing body of research provides preliminary reassurance that the omicron wave ... may be comparatively less dangerous than delta, at least in areas with high levels of pre-existing immunity," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

The region's currencies, however, were largely under pressure as the dollar gained ground after data signaled strength in U.S. consumer spending and labor market, as well as growing inflationary pressures. read more

The Brazilian real weakened half a percent even as data showed consumer price index reached its highest December reading in six years as the country struggles with persistent inflation.

The Chilean peso , the Colombian peso and the Argentine peso were little moved, but the Mexican peso held near recent highs hit in the wake of a bumper interest rate hike last week.

Data showed inflation in Mexico was lower than expected during the first half of December, though core inflation exceeded forecasts, prompting a member of the central bank's board to voice concern about underlying price pressures. read more

"To stop the galloping inflation and bring it down, policymakers will need to put monetary conditions in restrictive territory," said Alfredo Coutino, head of Latin America Economic Research at Moody's Analytics.

"This implies putting the policy rate at 6% in the first quarter of 2022 and 7% by midyear. Otherwise, inflation will stay above the 4% target's upper limit for a longer time."

Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 5.50% last week, outpacing market expectations.

Meanwhile, an internal evaluation at the International Monetary Fund found that its 2018 arrangement with Argentina for $57 billion adhered to relevant policies and procedures, but was "too fragile" to deal with the country's structural challenges and political realities. read more

A source told Reuters that Argentina will make a $1.9 billion payment to the IMF as it races to revamp a failed loan deal from 2018. read more

The IMF also approved a three-year, $688 million program for Suriname, with some $55 million enabled for immediate disbursing. read more

