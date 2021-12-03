Latam stocks set for strong week, Mexican peso races past peers

Summary Mexican peso up 3.4% this week

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Friday and were set for strong weekly gains as they recovered from a virus-driven selloff, while Mexico's peso was the best performing emerging market currency this week as it bounced back from a 14-month low.

MSCI's index of Latam stocks (.MILA00000PUS) rose 1.6%, and was set to add 3.2% this week, after concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant drove it to a 13-month low.

Mexico's peso was flat against the dollar, and was the best performing emerging market (EM) currency this week - set for a gain of 3.4%.

Investors also welcomed Mexican finance ministry official Victoria Rodriguez as the new head of the central bank.

Rodriguez assured lawmakers this week that she was committed to upholding the Bank of Mexico's independence, following initial concerns over political interference after her surprise pick by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. read more

Broader Latam currencies logged small moves amid investor uncertainty over whether weak U.S. payrolls data would convince the Federal Reserve to delay plans to tighten policy. read more

"The labor market is reaching its full potential and inflationary forces are already elevated, which is why the Fed is feeling more urgency to complete their tapering early and may need to raise interest rates more quickly than many people are expecting," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

Brazil's real , led early gains in Latam with a 0.7% rise, though it was set to end the week largely unchanged and traded near lows hit last week.

Disappointing industrial production data rounded off a batch of weak economic readings from Brazil this week as surging inflation and lingering shocks from the pandemic saw Latam's largest economy slip into a third quarter recession.

"The poor performance of the overall economy means that Brazil is at an even lower starting point going into 2022... Longer-term growth hinges on passing reforms and improving

productivity, which appear increasingly unlikely," analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note.

Most EM currencies also shed initial gains, while the dollar was little changed after the payrolls report, trading slightly higher.

Elsewhere, a report from the U.S. Treasury said no major trading partners, which include several emerging market economies, engaged in currency manipulation.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Mark Heinrich

