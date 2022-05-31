Leonardo shareholders reject liability action against CEO
ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italy's Leonardo (LDOF.MI) on Tuesday rejected a proposal by activist investor Bluebell Partners to start a liability action against the defence group's chief executive Alessandro Profumo.
"The shareholders meeting rejected the proposal ...with the opposing vote of 88.727% of the share capital represented at the meeting," the group said in a statement.
