Leonardo shareholders reject liability action against CEO

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italy's Leonardo (LDOF.MI) on Tuesday rejected a proposal by activist investor Bluebell Partners to start a liability action against the defence group's chief executive Alessandro Profumo.

"The shareholders meeting rejected the proposal ...with the opposing vote of 88.727% of the share capital represented at the meeting," the group said in a statement.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; writing by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir

