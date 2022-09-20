LetterOne proposes $1 bln debt deal for Holland & Barrett- Sky News

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People wearing protective face masks are seen outside a Holland & Barrett store in Durham, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Durham, Britain, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Sept 20 (Reuters) - London-based investment group LetterOne on Tuesday notified lenders of Holland & Barrett that it was offering to buy back the health food retailer's outstanding borrowings worth about 890 million pounds ($1.01 billion), Sky News reported.

LetterOne, the Russian-linked investment vehicle co-founded by oligarch Mikhail Fridman, acquired one of Britain's biggest health food retailers, Holland & Barrett in 2017. (https://bit.ly/3DGjSCO)

Both Holland & Barrett and LetterOne did not immediately respond to Reuters' request to comment.

($1 = 0.8779 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.