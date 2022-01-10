Leu steady ahead of cenbank decision, FX adds to gains

PRAGUE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The leu held steady at stronger levels on Monday as the Romanian central bank was set to add to a series of interest rate hikes around central Europe, while the Czech crown and Hungarian forint extended their rally this year.

The forint has gained more than 3% since the start of the year, while the crown is up over 2%, boosted by rate hike expectations and early-2022 positioning.

The Romanian leu , which has lagged behind central European peers, was also up a touch in 2022 but treaded water on Monday at 4.944 to the euro.

The Romanian central bank was holding its first rate-setting meeting since November and analysts are split over the size of the expected rate hike. A Reuters poll showed a 25 basis points hike to 2.00%, although a larger hike was possible.

In November, Romania's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate (ROINTR=ECI) by a smaller-than-expected quarter point to 1.75%, but widened the gap between its lending and deposit rates as a means to further tighten policy.

"Given inflation is running way above the target and fiscal consolidation progressing at a slow pace, we expect the Romanian central bank to accelerate its hiking cycle and catch up with CEE peers by delivering a 50bp key rate hike to 2.25% today," Erste Group Bank analysts said.

In other trading, the forint and crown added 0.3% each.

The forint traded at 357.85 per euro. Brokerage Equilor says that the next important level is at the 200-day moving average at 357.40 per euro.

The crown also got through the 24.400 level and was at its highest since September 2012. The crown has rallied since the Czech central bank lifted rates by 100 basis points in December, which was more than expected.

"That said, the crown's recent rally is correlated with other CE3 currencies and might reverse as quickly as it started," Commerzbank said.

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

