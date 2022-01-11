Lidl GB sales up 2.6% over Christmas period

The logo of retailer Lidl is seen in Bordeaux, France, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Lidl said on Tuesday its sales rose 2.6% year-on-year in the four weeks to Dec. 26 as it benefited from shoppers switching from other grocers.

Lidl GB, owned by Germany's Schwarz group, said it gained 21 million pounds ($28.5 million) of sales in the period from customers swapping from other food retailers, citing data from market researcher Kantar.

It said its sales were up 21% versus 2019, before the pandemic impacted trading.

The discounter, Britain's seventh largest supermarket group with a market share of 6.3%, said it was the country's "fastest growing bricks and mortar retailer" in December.

Unlike its bigger rivals, but in common with fellow German-owned discounter Aldi, Lidl is opening lots of new stores but does not have a significant online business.

On Monday, Aldi UK & Ireland reported a 0.4% rise in December sales year-on-year. read more

Britain's food retail sector has been transformed in the past decade by the rise of Lidl and Aldi, which have driven down returns at the big four of Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), Morrisons and Asda.

Last November, Lidl GB set a new target of reaching 1,100 stores by 2025. It currently trades from over 890. read more

($1 = 0.7357 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Jan Harvey

