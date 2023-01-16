Link Fund Solutions served with lawsuit over Woodford fund failure















Jan 17 (Reuters) - UK-based Link Fund Solutions, the authorised corporate director of fallen star manager Neil Woodford's equity income fund, has been served a group action lawsuit by law firm Leigh Day in England, ASX-listed Link Administration said on Tuesday.

Link Fund Solutions is also being currently sued in the UK for up to 100 million pounds ($122.00 million) by claims management firm RGL.

($1 = 0.8197 pounds)

