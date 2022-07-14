Lithuania to keep Kaliningrad trade restrictions while working out new rules

Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte speaks under the heading "Standing up to Authoritarianism – View from Lithuania" during Copenhagen Democracy Summit in the Skuespilhuset in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 10, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Philip Davali via REUTERS

VILNIUS, July 14 (Reuters) - Lithuania will keep restrictions on Kaliningrad trade in place while it works out rules on how to resume the trade, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday.

The European Union executive said on Wednesday that sanctioned Russian goods could transit through the bloc's territory by rail, after tensions between Moscow and EU member Lithuania escalated over trade with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave. read more

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Stine Jacobsen

