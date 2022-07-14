1 minute read
Lithuania to keep Kaliningrad trade restrictions while working out new rules
VILNIUS, July 14 (Reuters) - Lithuania will keep restrictions on Kaliningrad trade in place while it works out rules on how to resume the trade, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday.
The European Union executive said on Wednesday that sanctioned Russian goods could transit through the bloc's territory by rail, after tensions between Moscow and EU member Lithuania escalated over trade with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave. read more
Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Stine Jacobsen
