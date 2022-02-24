LME aluminium, nickel firm as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Aluminium and nickel prices drifted closer to multi-year highs on Thursday, buoyed by fears of supply disruptions from Russia as tensions in eastern Ukraine escalated.

Three-month aliminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $3,304.5 a tonne by 0250 GMT, slightly below 13-1/2-year peak of $3,380 hit earlier this week.

LME nickel climbed 1.1% to $24,655 a tonne. Prices had touched a peak since 2011 at $25,135 on Tuesday.

Separatists in Ukraine asked Moscow to help repel "aggression" on Wednesday and explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk as the United States warned everything is in place for a major attack by Russia on its neighbour. read more

Western countries have threatened more sanctions on Russia if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, after the initial set of measures targeted banks and elites, while Germany halted Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. read more

Russia produces around 6% of the world's aluminium and 7% of its mined nickel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper gained 0.2% to $9,890 a tonne, lead rose 0.3% to $2,343, zinc was steady at $3,573.5 and tin was 0.5% higher at $45,150.

* The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.6% to 70,840 yuan ($11,217.91) a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium dipped 0.4% to 22,795 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 0.3% to 177,990 yuan, zinc slipped 1.6% to 24,720 yuan, lead fell 0.5% to 15,475 yuan and tin was 0.6% higher at 339,080 yuan.

* San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday she expects the U.S. central bank will need to raise rates at least four times this year, and likely more, to stop high inflation from getting worse. read more

* China's Zijin Mining , said on Wednesday its joint venture copper mine project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will spend $50 million on an upgrade that will boost both its metal producing capacity and output.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global stocks extended a sell-off, the dollar, gold and oil prices jumped, and U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Capital Expenditure Q4

1330 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q4

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Jan

($1 = 6.3149 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

