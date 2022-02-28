LME aluminium, nickel gain as Russian supply worries intensify

Feb 28 (Reuters) - London aluminium and nickel prices jumped 3% on Monday after Western countries imposed fresh sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, raising fears of supply disruptions.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange climbed 3.3% to $3,468 a tonne by 0310 GMT, hovering close to a record high of $3,480 touched last week. LME nickel was up 2.3% at $24,875 a tonne, after having risen 3% earlier in the session.

The United States and its allies on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, which traders and analysts said could disrupt Russian exports of all commodities from oil and metals to grains. read more

President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium and accounts for about 7% of global nickel mine supplies. It is also a major producer of gas used to generate electricity, a key component of aluminium production.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper rose 0.4% to $9,908 a tonne, lead gained 0.2% to $2,372.5, zinc jumped 1% to $3,655 and tin was 1.3% higher at $45,060.

* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 70,940 yuan ($11,236.95) a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium dipped 0.5% to 22,730 yuan a tonne, nickel eased 0.1% to 177,450 yuan, zinc rose 1.2% to 25,065 yuan, lead was flat at 15,570 yuan and tin was steady at 338,830 yuan.

* Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange were at 159,023 tonnes on Friday, up 16.7% from the week before.

* Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA) and Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) have halted the finance of commodities trading from Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. read more

* The London Metal Exchange on Friday ordered any of its members who have positions with individuals or entities subject to Russian sanctions not to make payments to them. read more

* Top metals consumer China will step up policy support to stabilise the economy, Xinhua news agency quoted the Politburo as saying on Friday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Crude oil jumped while the rouble plunged nearly 30% to a record low after Western nations imposed new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

($1 = 6.3131 yuan)

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

