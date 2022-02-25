LME aluminium slips but set for third weekly gain on supply worries

Feb 25 (Reuters) - London aluminium slipped on Friday after rallying to a record high in the previous session, but prices were set for a third consecutive weekly jump on fears of supply disruptions as the West imposed a slew of sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.

European Union leaders imposed new economic sanctions, joining the United States and others in taking steps including curbing Russia's access to technologies and halting its banks' access to European financial markets. read more

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium and accounts for about 7% of global nickel mine supplies.

It is also a major producer of gas used to generate electricity, a major component of aluminium production. read more

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.5% to $3,378 a tonne by 0317 GMT, easing off a record high of $3,480 touched on Thursday. On a weekly basis, prices are up 3.4% so far.

LME nickel fell 1.6% to $24,320 a tonne, after hitting its highest since 2011 in the previous session.

Worries about supplies on the LME market lifted premium for cash aluminium and nickel over the three-month contract to $40.50 a tonne and $517 a tonne, respectively.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper rose 0.3% to $9,895.5 a tonne, lead rose 0.5% to $2,355, zinc dipped 1% to $3,605 and tin was 0.5% higher at $45,420.

* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched 0.1% higher to 70,960 yuan ($11,233.54) a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium eased 0.1% to 22,810 yuan a tonne, zinc rose 0.1% to 24,800 yuan, lead gained 0.5% to 15,555 yuan and tin was 0.5% higher at 338,270 yuan, having earlier hit a record 344,960 yuan. Nickel slipped 1.6% to 174,880 yuan after hitting a record 184,650 yuan.

* The London Metal Exchange is ready to ensure market stability if sanctions by Western allies impact trading of key industrial metals produced by Russia such as aluminium and nickel, the LME said on Thursday.

* China's housing minister pledged on Thursday to keep the real estate market stable this year and ensure genuine demand for homes is met, after a series of regulations aimed at reining in debt in the sector unsettled buyers and prompted a marked slowdown in the key property sector. read more

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares regained ground, following Wall Street's overnight lead as U.S. President Joe Biden hit back at Russia with harsh sanctions after it unleashed troops, tanks and missiles on Ukraine.

* The euro was struggling to recover from its plunge the previous day in early Asia trading, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine had hit the common European currency and sent investors scrambling to the safety of the dollar, yen and Swiss franc.

($1 = 6.3168 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

