LME copper, aluminium dip; focus on Ukraine crisis

March 14 (Reuters) - London copper and aluminium prices slipped on Monday, as investors held a cautious stance amid an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict even as diplomatic efforts were stepped up to end the crisis.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.2% to $10,060 a tonne by 0311 GMT. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.3% to 71,910 yuan ($11,320.31) a tonne.

Benchmark aluminium on the LME dipped 0.5% to $3,465.5 a tonne.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium, 7% of global nickel and accounts for about 3.5% of copper supplies.

Russia attacked a base near the Polish border as fighting raged on for a third week. Meanwhile, a Russian delegate to the talks, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying they had made significant progress and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements. read more

Also on investors' radar is the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting beginning on Tuesday, where it is expected to start raising interest rates at the end of the meeting, with inflation running hot.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME lead rose 0.3% to $2,331.5 a tonne, zinc was 0.7% higher at $3,840 and tin fell 2.5% to $43,020.

* ShFE aluminium eased 0.2% to 21,890 yuan a tonne, nickel slipped 1% to 198,320 yuan, zinc fell 0.7% to 25,420 yuan, lead inched 0.1% lower to 15,235 yuan and tin fell 3.6% to 329,120 yuan.

* Data showed on Friday copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 3.7% to 161,668 tonnes from the week before.

* China's refined tin output from major smelters fell 4.9% in February from the previous month, affected by maintenance and holidays, state-backed research house Antaike said on Monday.

* LME defended its decision to suspend nickel trading earlier this week when prices doubled within hours, saying the market had become disorderly, with prices not reflecting the physical market. read more

* World's top copper producer Chile's tax reform will focus on individuals, natural resources and environmental levies more than corporations, Finance Minister Mario Marcel told Reuters in his first interview in office. read more

* The United States, European Union and other allies on Friday escalated their economic pressure on Russia, moving to strip Moscow of privileged trade and economic treatment among other steps to punish it for its invasion of Ukraine. read more

MARKETS NEWS

* Most share markets firmed and oil slid on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting continued to rage, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

