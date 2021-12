London copper firms ahead of central bank meetings

Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices, often used as a gauge of global economic health, edged higher on Monday as investor appetite for riskier assets remained strong with expectations of a faster policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve mostly priced in.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $9,538 a tonne, as of 0400 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched 0.2% higher to 69,520 yuan ($10,927.55) a tonne.

Asian stocks rose with investors seemingly confident markets can weather whatever comes from a host of central bank meetings this week, including the likely early end to U.S. policy stimulus.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The U.S. central bank, due to meet on Dec. 14-15, is widely expected to signal faster tapering of its asset buying programme and an early start to rate hikes.

Also meeting are the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan, and all are heading toward normalising policy at their own, often glacial, pace.

Meanwhile, on-warrant LME inventories rose to 78,300 tonnes, their highest in more than two months, but were still down 67% from August high of 238,725 tonnes.

* LME aluminium was up 0.7% at $2,624 a tonne, zinc fell 0.1% to $3,325, nickel rose 0.4% to $19,830 a tonne and lead gained 0.5% to $2,295.5 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium rose 0.6% to 18,940 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.5% to 144,900 yuan a tonne, lead climbed 1.7% to 15,705 yuan a tonne and tin ticked 0.2% higher to 285,110 yuan a tonne.

* China's major copper smelters boosted output by 1.3% in November from the previous month as fewer producers carried out maintenance and power supply shortages eased, state-backed research house Antaike said on Friday.

* Major copper miners and Chinese smelters have moved closer to agreement on treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for 2022, two sources with knowledge of the talks said on Friday.

* MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) Las Bambas copper mine has increased its offer of jobs and investment to a Peruvian province blockading a road used to transport the red metal in a bid to stave off a production shutdown next week, meeting minutes seen by Reuters show. read more

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

or

* The dollar was quiet at the start of a week in which central bank meetings, including by the Federal Reserve, will likely drive currency markets, while sterling fell slightly after Boris Johnson warned about the impact of the new COVID-19 variant.

($1 = 6.3619 Chinese yuan)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.