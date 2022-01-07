London copper heads for worst week since November

Jan 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Friday alongside a rebound in global equities, though a firmer dollar and expectations of an early U.S. interest rate hike kept the metal on track for its biggest weekly decline since November.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% at $9,590 a tonne, as of 0325 GMT, after hitting a more than two-week low on Thursday.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.5% at 69,560 yuan ($10,908.29) a tonne.

Asian shares snapped two days of losses as investors awaited to see whether U.S. jobs data due later in the day would reinforce the need for faster U.S. interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar was set to notch up a fifth consecutive weekly gain on the Japanese yen.

While a firmer U.S. dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, an interest rate hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Among other industrial metals, LME aluminium climbed 1.2% to $2,957.5 a tonne, nickel rose 1.7% to $20,735 a tonne, lead gained 0.5% to $2,319.5 a tonne, zinc rose 1% to $3,586.5 a tonne and tin edged up 0.7% to $39,410 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium rose 2.7% to 21,210 yuan a tonne, nickel gained 1.2% to 153,150 yuan, zinc was up 1.1% at 24,715 yuan and lead climbed 2.1% to 15,450 yuan. Tin rose 0.6% to 295,880 yuan a tonne.

* Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday more than 2,000 mining, plantation and forest-use permits have been revoked due to non-compliance or because they had been unused, tightening oversight of the nation's natural resources. read more

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

