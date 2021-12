London copper rises as Peru mine shutdown fuels supply concerns

Dec 6 (Reuters) - London copper edged higher on Monday after MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) decision to shut down production at Peru's Las Bambas copper mine exacerbated supply concerns in an already tight market, although gains were capped by a firmer dollar.

Three-month copper on the LME rose 0.6% to $9470.5 a tonne, as of 0230 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged 0.3% higher to 69,400 yuan ($10,897.56) a tonne.

MMG said on Friday it will shut the Las Bambas mine, one of Peru's largest copper mines, by mid-December because of a road blockade. read more

On-warrant LME copper inventories were at 70,275 tonnes, down over 70% from August highs. ShFE stockpiles also fell to 36,110 tonnes last week, down 84% from 229,179 hit in May.

Stockpiles of the metal - widely used in power, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors - dropped to a record low of 169,599 tonnes in Chinese bonded warehouses .

The dollar index edged 0.1% higher, making the greenback-denominated commodity more expensive for those holding other currencies.

* LME aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,617 a tonne, zinc inched down 0.1% to $3,157 and nickel was up 0.4% at $20,100 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium rose 0.2% to 18,835 yuan a tonne, nickel gained 0.3% to 149,290 yuan a tonne, zinc fell 1.2% to 22,800 yuan a tonne and lead was down 2.2% at 14,880 yuan a tonne.

* Federal Reserve policymakers look likely to accelerate the wind-down of their bond-buying program when they meet later this month, responding to a tightening labor market and moving to open the door to earlier rate hikes than they had projected. read more

* Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday as Omicron emerged in more countries and investors faced a week-long wait for key U.S. inflation figures that could settle the course of interest rates.

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Oct

($1 = 6.3684 yuan)

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

