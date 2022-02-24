London-listed miner Ferrexpo says monitoring Ukraine situation

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Iron ore miner Ferrexpo (FXPO.L), which has operations in Ukraine, said on Thursday it was monitoring the situation after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.

The company said its operations in Ukraine were located about 500 km from the Russian border and remained unaffected by the crisis.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, according to officials and media reports, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation. read more

"The situation remains fluid and unclear as to the full extent of Russia's actions," a Ferrexpo spokesperson told Reuters.

Shares in Switzerland-based Ferrexpo, which makes iron ore pellets used in the steel industry, were down nearly 9% in early trading on the London Stock Exchange. The broader London market (.FTSE), (.FTMC) was down about 2.5%.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

