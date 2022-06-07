London shares slide on growth jitters; JD Sports, retailers weigh

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

UK's Boris Johnson scrapes win in party confidence vote

Ted Baker preferred bidder walks away, shares slump

June 7 (Reuters) - UK shares slipped on Tuesday as surging inflation stoked worries about interest rate-hike paths ahead of key central bank meetings, while JD Sports fell after the country's antitrust watchdog found the retailer to have conspired to illegally fix certain product prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.1%, while the midcap index (.FTMC) fell 0.3%.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote on Monday, but a large rebellion in his Conservative Party over the "partygate" scandal dealt a blow to his authority. read more

"Johnson has effectively lost authority and the UK faces a period of political drift... Markets don't like uncertainty and this is reflected in the UK this morning," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist for Equiti Capital.

"The market is now left facing the prospect that dealing with the cost of living crisis will play second fiddle to Johnson's attempts to remain in power and this is simply seeing fears over growth loom large again."

British shoppers facing a surge in inflation cut their spending in May by the most since the country was in a COVID-19 lockdown in early 2021, according to a survey. Markets now await S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index data for May for clues on business activity. read more

Investors also focussed on Bank of England (BoE) and U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decisions next week, and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday.

Money markets discount an aggressive monetary tightening path from the BoE despite concerns of economic slowdown as they price in more than 140 basis points of rate hikes by year-end. read more IRPR

Ted Baker (TED.L) plunged 21.9% after the fashion chain said its preferred bidder will not make a takeover offer. read more

Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) fell 1.7% after UK's competition watchdog provisionally found that JD Sports and Elite Sports, along with the Rangers Football Club, fixed retail prices of certain Rangers-branded clothing products.

Retailers (.FTNMX404010) were the top decliners on the FTSE 100, down 1.1%, while oil & gas stocks (.FTNMX601010) inched 0.1% higher on stronger crude prices.

($1 = 0.8006 pounds)

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber

