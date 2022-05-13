London stocks bounce even as slowdown, inflation woes linger

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.8%

May 13 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 recouped losses on Friday towards the end of a volatile week, led by a rebound in oil and banking stocks, even as investors continued to wrestle with concerns over stubborn inflation and economic slowdown.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was up 0.7% at 0706 GMT, tracking an overnight relief rally on Wall Street as it reversed part of its initial sell-off on Thursday. The benchmark index lost 1.4% so far this week.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.8%, but was still set for its sixth straight weekly decline.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Shell (SHEL.L) climbed 1.8% and 1%, respectively, tracking a recovery in oil prices as worries over China's COVID lockdowns slowing global growth offset concerns about dwindling fuel supplies from Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter.

Banks (.FTNMX301010) gained 1.8%, recouping most of their previous session's losses.

In company news, Sage Group (SGE.L) rose 3% as the software company met market estimates and said its margin was expected to trend higher in the second half and beyond. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

