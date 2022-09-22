London stocks drop 1% ahead of big BoE rate hike

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 1.0%, FTSE 250 off 1.1%

Sept 22 (Reuters) - UK shares on Thursday tracked weakness in European and Asian peers after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered another 75-basis-point interest rate hike, with investors bracing for a second outsized hike by the Bank of England later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) slid 1.0% by 0706 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) declined 1.1%.

UK's central bank looks set to raise rates by at least half a percentage point in a bid to tame inflation, which is just off a 40-year high. The BoE had delayed its announcement by a week due to the national mourning following Queen Elizabeth's death.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to raise rates to 2.25% from 1.75%, while financial markets see a 92.4% chance of a bigger move to 2.5%. read more

Rate-sensitive banks (.FTNMX301010) and insurance shares (.FTNMX303010) fell 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively, leading losses on the benchmark FTSE 100 index.

UK's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports (JD.L) fell 6.3% after it reported lower profit for the first half and said it would remain cautious about trading through the rest of the year as sky-high inflation crimps consumer spending. read more

Meanwhile, the sterling hit a new 37-year low against a firm dollar. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

