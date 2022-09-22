London stocks drop 1% ahead of big BoE rate hike
Sept 22 (Reuters) - UK shares on Thursday tracked weakness in European and Asian peers after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered another 75-basis-point interest rate hike, with investors bracing for a second outsized hike by the Bank of England later in the day.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) slid 1.0% by 0706 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) declined 1.1%.
UK's central bank looks set to raise rates by at least half a percentage point in a bid to tame inflation, which is just off a 40-year high. The BoE had delayed its announcement by a week due to the national mourning following Queen Elizabeth's death.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to raise rates to 2.25% from 1.75%, while financial markets see a 92.4% chance of a bigger move to 2.5%. read more
Rate-sensitive banks (.FTNMX301010) and insurance shares (.FTNMX303010) fell 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively, leading losses on the benchmark FTSE 100 index.
UK's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports (JD.L) fell 6.3% after it reported lower profit for the first half and said it would remain cautious about trading through the rest of the year as sky-high inflation crimps consumer spending. read more
Meanwhile, the sterling hit a new 37-year low against a firm dollar. read more
