London stocks ebb as miners dip on growth concerns

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Aug 30 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 edged down on Tuesday as mining stocks weighed on the commodity-heavy index on fears more aggressive interest rate hikes from central banks may lead to a global economic slowdown.

The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was down 0.2% at 0703 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) slipped 0.2%.

Miners (.FTNMX551020) declined 1.9% as rising COVID-19 cases in China and a looming U.S. interest rate hike raised fresh concerns for demand of metals.

Heavyweight drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) declined 2.5%.

The UK market was closed on Monday for the August bank holiday and is playing catch up to European and U.S. markets that got off to a negative start to the week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday cautioned against expecting a swift undoing of its rate tightening.

Inflation fears continued to mount after data showed Britain's services businesses reported a record increase in costs over the past three months and are downbeat about the future, as inflationary headwinds look set to squeeze demand further. read more

