London stocks edge higher as earnings roll in

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%















Jan 26 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes edged higher on Thursday, tracking strong performances in Asian equity markets, while investors weighed mixed corporate earnings reports ahead of key central bank decisions next week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.3% by 0818 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) added 0.5%.

Asia-focussed insurer Prudential (PRU.L) rose 2.3% as equities in broader Asian markets scaled fresh seven-month highs.

Among the European companies that reported, shares of Diageo (DGE.L) fell 3.7% even after the world's largest spirits maker beat first-half sales forecasts.

Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) slipped 5.1% from eight-month highs hit in the prior session, after the Hungarian budget airline said average fares for 2023 were higher than last year on booking volumes.

Fevertree (FEVR.L) tumbled 9.6% after the tonic maker warned that inflationary pressures are expected to remain in 2023 with further double-digit percentage hikes across its key input costs.

