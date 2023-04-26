London stocks fall as major earnings roll in; Persimmon jumps

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain
  • FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 slipped for a third straight day as losses in construction materials offset gains in energy stocks, while shares of Persimmon rose to the top of the index on upbeat forecast.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) edged down 0.1%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) shed 0.2%, as of 0715 GMT.

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) gained 3.4% after the house builder said it expects to build homes at the top end of its annual guidance range.

Construction sector (.FTNMX501010) lost 2.3%, dragged by a 2.8% fall in CRH as the building materials giant expects U.S. profit boost but says Europe remains challenging.

Oil and gas stocks (.FTNMX601010) however rose 0.7% as crude prices gained on reports of falling U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories.

GSK (GSK.L) added 0.7% after the drugmaker beat expectations for its first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix.

Standard Chartered PLC (StanChart) (STAN.L) edged up 0.3% after the lender's first-quarter pretax profit jumped 21%, beating expectations.

Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) lost 1.1% on naming company insider Kris Licht as its new CEO.

Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru

