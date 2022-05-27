London stocks head for best week since mid-March

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

May 27 (Reuters) - UK shares inched higher on Friday, on course for their best weekly showing since mid-March, as strong metal prices boosted miners, while investors dialled back bets of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.1% in early deals and the domestically oriented FTSE midcap index (.FTMC) climbed 0.2%.

Asian shares extended overnight global gains as investors took comfort from Federal Reserve minutes suggesting it could pause its rapid rate hikes later this year.

UK-listed global miners such as Glencore (GLEN.L), Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Antofagasta (ANTO.L) rose about 1% each as copper and iron ore prices were boosted by a weaker dollar.

Retailers such as Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) and Next (NXT.L) led the charge in UK equity markets on Thursday, after a new 15 billion pound ($19 billion) package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills spurred hopes of more spending. read more

Food delivery company Deliveroo (ROO.L) slipped almost 4% after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to "neutral".

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

