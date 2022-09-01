London stocks slide on weak global growth outlook

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.6%, FTSE 250 off 0.7%

Sept 1 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 index fell on Thursday as mining stocks dragged the commodity-heavy index lower over worries interest rate hikes by central banks would dent demand, while slowing factory data from Asia further clouded global economic outlook.

The FTSE 100 slid 0.6% at 0704 GMT, tracking its European and Asian peers.

Mining firms (.FTNMX551020) declined 2.1% as metal prices dropped on demand worries after fresh data from major global economies signalled tepid growth.

The domestically oriented FTSE 250 was down 0.7%, with industrial stocks leading losses.

Households expectations for average inflation over the next five to 10 years hit a record high, a monthly survey from YouGov and U.S. bank Citi showed, adding to a report last week by Goldman Sachs warning of a recession later in the year. read more

Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) fell 3.9% after the company said its Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan will step down at the end of September. read more

Barclays (BARC.L) declined 0.6% after the bank decided to sell its 7.4% stake in South African bank Absa, thus completing its exit from an over nine-decade presence on the continent. read more

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

