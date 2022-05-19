London stocks swept up in global sell-off on economic slowdown fears

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 off 0.7%

May 19 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as investors globally fretted over the broadening impact of inflation on economic growth, while Royal Mail slid after reporting disappointing results.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) dropped 0.7% by 0707 GMT, as Asian and European markets were hammered by a bruising sell-off on Wall Street after retail giant Target (TGT.N) warned of a bigger margin hit.

Britain's consumer companies (.FTNMX452010) and retailers (.FTNMX404010) dropped 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively, leading sectoral losses.

Oil & gas stocks (.FTNMX601010) held steady as Brent crude prices recovered early losses to trade above $110 a barrel.

Royal Mail (RMG.L) tumbled 6.3% to the bottom of FTSE 100 after the postal company's 2021-22 profit came in slightly below market expectations. read more

Housebuilder Countryside Partnerships Plc (CSPC.L) slid 2.5% after it reported a lower half-year profit as the group recovers from operational issues including costly expansions and losses from manufacturing businesses.

Low-cost carrier easyJet (EZJ.L) rose 2.8% after it said bookings in the last 10 weeks were consistently above pre-pandemic levels. read more

HomeServe (HSV.L) jumped 11.1% to the top of FTSE midcap 250 index (.FTMC) after Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) said it had agreed to buy the British home repair services firm for 4.08 billion pounds ($5.04 billion).

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

