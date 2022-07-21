LSE lobbying for London listing of SoftBank's Arm - Bloomberg News

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/

July 21 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group Plc (LSEG.L) is lobbying for a UK listing of SoftBank-owned chip technology firm Arm Ltd, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing the bourse's chief executive officer Julia Hoggett.

SoftBank (9984.T) has put on hold plans for a London initial public offering (IPO) for Arm - which supplies intellectual property in chips that power most of the world's smartphones - because of the political turmoil in the UK government, the Financial Times reported on Monday. read more

LSE did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.