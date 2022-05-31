LSE says it halts trading in Gazprom's securities at company's request

The logo of Gazprom is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer/File Photo

May 31 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it has cancelled securities of Russian energy company Gazprom (GAZP.MM) from admission to trading at the company's request.

Gazprom said earlier this month that it had notified the Financial Conduct Authority of its intention to cancel standard listing of depositary receipts representing shares in the company in the London Stock Exchange Official List.

The delisting was expected to take effect on May 31.

Reporting by Reuters, editing by Ed Osmond

