LSEG names Satvinder Singh as head of data and analytics unit















April 18 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) said on Tuesday that Mastercard Inc's (MA.N) Satvinder Singh will join the British company as head of its data and analytics unit in July.

Singh, who is the co-head for advisers at Mastercard's data & services business, has more than 28 years of experience leading global businesses in data and analytics, capital markets, post-trade services, payments, and technology.

"Satvinder (Singh) brings strong leadership experience in financial services, in many parts of the trade lifecycle," LSEG Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer said.

LSEG's largest division - the data and analytics unit - includes its flagship Workspace product, which provides financial and real-time data and news, including exclusive access to Reuters News.

Last June, the head of data Andrea Remyn Stone stepped down, citing personal reasons after a year in the job, even as the closely-watched integration of Refinitiv was still underway.

LSEG bought Refinitiv for $27 billion in early 2021, turning the exchange into a major market data company overnight to challenge leader Bloomberg.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), the parent company of Reuters News, holds a minority stake in the LSE following the Refinitiv deal.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











