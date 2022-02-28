Lucid cuts 2022 production goal, shares slide

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group said on Monday that it revised down its production forecast for this year, blaming "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges."

The California-based startup also delivered 125 cars to customers last year, missing its target.

It expects to produce between 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles this year, down from its previous goal of 20,000, it said in a statement.

Shares slumped 8% in after-market trading following the announcement.

Electric vehicle startups like Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O) and Lordstown Motors (RIDE.O), which have raised money in public listings, have fallen short of their own production targets. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.