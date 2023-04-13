Luxury shares lift Europe's STOXX 600

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Staff

April 13 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, supported by gains in luxury stocks after LVMH's strong first-quarter sales report and hopes of a pause in the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle following cooler-than-expected inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.3% by 0710 GMT as investors looked past hawkish comments by Europe's central bankers.

The blue-chip STOXX 50 index (.STOXX50) edged 0.4% up after hitting its highest level in 22 years on Wednesday.

LVMH (LVMH.PA), the world's largest luxury company, gained 4.5% on reporting a 17% rise in first-quarter sales that breezed past estimates as business in China rebounded sharply.

Luxury peers such as Richemont (CFR.S) and Hermes (HRMS.PA) added 3.8% and 2.9%, respectively.

UK's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was flat after data showed Britain's economy failed to grow as expected in February as strikes by public workers hit output.

Investors awaited a speech by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and a host of other central bankers at the IMF/World Bank Spring meetings in Washington DC. Euro zone's industrial production data for February, due later in the day, is also in focus.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

