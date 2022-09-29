McBride reports annual loss as costs rise

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oven Pride maker McBride (MCB.L) on Thursday reported a full-year loss as it struggled with rising input costs due to supply chain snags and inflation.
The company reported an adjusted loss before tax of 29.6 million pounds ($32.18 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with a profit of 19.9 million pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.9198 pounds)
