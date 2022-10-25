Meloni: Italy will be in recession in 2023, faces tough times















ROME, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The new Italian government faces some of the toughest challenges since World War Two and the economy will sink into recession in 2023, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday in her maiden speech to parliament.

Meloni said her government would have to spend heavily on curbing the impact of the energy price crisis, which meant it would have to delay some expected measures from the 2023 budget, which must be presented next month.

She added that her right-wing, nationalist coalition would ensure public ownership of major infrastructure, such as motorways and airports. She also promised to introduce gradual tax cuts and to reduce red tape.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Writing by Crispian Balmer Editing by Keith Weir











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.