Mexican peso drops on rising inflation, Peru's sol steady

Summary Brazil's real down after biggest 2-day gain in 3 mths

Mexican CPI at over 20-year high

Peru c.bank awaited; Congress votes against Castillo impeachment

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso dropped on Thursday as a spike in inflation added to concerns over already slowing economic growth in the country, while Peru's sol rose ahead of a central bank meeting and as lawmakers voted against impeaching President Pedro Castillo.

The peso slipped 0.3% to the dollar after data showed Mexican annual inflation accelerated faster than expected in November to 7.37%, its highest level in more than two decades.

The reading reinforced bets the central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate again when it meets next week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) last month raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5%, its fourth consecutive increase. The bank's current year-end inflation target is at 3%, plus or minus a percentage point.

"Mexican peso depreciation pressures are likely to lead the central bank to remain conservative in the calibration of monetary policy and to hike at least another 25 basis points at the Dec. 16 meeting," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

CPI jumps tp 7.4% in November

Peru's sol rose about 0.2% to the dollar, ahead of a central bank meeting where a rate increase of 50 bps to 2.5%, is expected in response to rising inflation.

Peruvian lawmakers voted against a motion to impeach President Pedro Castillo, amid protests in capital city Lima both for and against the leftist leader. read more

The impeachment vote had threatened to tip Peru into political uncertainty with Castillo battling crises as his popularity wanes months into his administration amid corruption allegations and widespread mining protests.

Brazil's real , dropped 0.3%, after its biggest two-day gain in more than three months which followed the central bank's move to increase interest rates by a steep 150 bps. The bank also signaled an increase of the same magnitude at its next monetary policy meeting in February. read more

Copper exporter Chile's peso fell 0.5%, tracking weak copper prices amid pressure from cooling growth in top consumer China and the risks of tighter U.S. monetary policy. METL/

Investors are now awaiting U.S. inflation data on Friday that could set the tone for the Federal Reserve's strategy on interest rate in its policy meeting due next week. Data also showed U.S. unemployment claims hit their lowest level in more than 52 years. read more

Any signs pointing to a higher U.S. interest rate regime makes emerging market currencies less appealing to investors.

The dollar (.DXY) rose about 0.2%, recovering from a sharp fall on Wednesday after positive data on the effectiveness of a booster shot against the Omicron variant supported risk appetite.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.