Capri raises profit forecast as shoppers splurge on Versace, Michael Kors

June 1 (Reuters) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI.N) raised its profit forecast for the full year on Wednesday, signaling robust demand for its Versace dresses and Michael Kors handbags as higher-income consumers return to their old shopping routines.

Shares of the company, which also owns Jimmy Choo, rose 5.4% to $51.39 in premarket trading as Capri announced a new $1 billion share buyback program.

The effects of 40-year-high inflation has yet to show any impact on affluent shoppers, especially in the United States and Europe, allowing luxury goods makers to keep raising prices at a time when other retailers, including Target Corp (TGT.N) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N), are discounting products. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) and high-end retailer Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) had also flagged strong demand for high fashion last month. read more

Sales at Michael Kors, Capri's biggest brand, rose 21.8% to $1.02 billion in the fourth quarter, while Versace sales jumped 34% to $315 million.

Capri forecast fiscal 2023 profit of about $6.85 per share, compared with its prior estimate of about $6.60 per share.

However, the company lowered its 2023 revenue forecast to $5.95 billion from about $6.1 billion, as the COVID-19 lockdowns in China resulted in store closures.

The company's total revenue rose 24.6% to $1.49 billion in the fourth quarter ended April 2, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

On an adjusted basis, Capri earned $1.02 per share, above estimates of 82 cents per share.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.