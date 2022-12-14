Miners drag FTSE 100 lower as U.S. inflation data boosts slower Fed rate-hike hopes

[1/2] Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.5%















Dec 14 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell on Wednesday, dragged down by the losses in miners' shares, as lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised optimism for slower pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

The export-oriented FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index fell 0.3%, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 (.FTMC) mid-cap index shed 0.5% by 08:22 GMT.

Miners (.FTNMX551020) slipped 0.6%, as copper prices fell on worries that the Fed's monetary policy would temper demand for the red metal. METL/

Inflation in the United States eased in November, raising hopes among traders that the Fed might ease to a 50 basis point rate hike later in the day.

HSBC (HSBA.L), on the other hand, rose 0.2% as the lender said it will no longer finance new oil and gas fields, an update to its energy policy.

BT Group (BT.L) jumped 2.5% after the telecoms and network provider submitted its new Equinox 2 wholesale fibre offer to the British regulator Ofcom.

Inflation in the UK fell from its 41-year peak last month, to 10.7%.

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











