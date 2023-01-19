Miners, energy firms drag FTSE 100 lower; Dr Martens hits record low

Summary

Jan 19 (Reuters) - UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, with energy firms and material stocks hauling the benchmark index lower, while bootmaker Dr Martens slumped to a record low after it gave a profit warning.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slid 0.5%, while the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 (.FTMC) shed 0.5%.

Energy heavyweights Shell (SHEL.L) and (BP.L) fell more than 1%, while industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) shed 1.6% as crude and copper prices fell after disappointing U.S. economic data and on worries about a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Dr Martens (DOCS.L) sank 21.4% after it warned of a lower annual profit and revenue due to operational issues at its new U.S. distribution centre.

The stock's slump dragged the personal goods sector (.FTNMX402040) down 3.1%.

Adding to the sombre mood, data showed UK house prices fell more than expected in December and hit their lowest since October 2010 as inflation and rising interest rates squeezed home-buyers.

