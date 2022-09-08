Miners lift UK's FTSE 100 on supply disruption concerns

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 gains 0.5%

Sept 8 (Reuters) - UK's main stock index was lifted by mining shares on Thursday, as a few major metal producers threatened to disrupt supply against a backdrop of global recession fears, while Primark owner Associated British Foods tumbled on dour profit forecast.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) edged 0.3% higher, while the more domestically focused mid-FTSE 250 (.FTMC) was up 0.5%, as of 0709 GMT.

The mining sector (.FTNMX551020) climbed 1.5%, tracking firm copper prices on concerns of potential disruptions in major producer-countries.

The rate-sensitive banking sector (.FTNMX301010) advanced 0.4%, after dropping more than 2% in the previous session.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) climbed 0.5% in early trading, with focus squarely on a rate decision by the European Central Bank due around 1215 GMT. read more

The ECB's choice will be between a 50 and 75 basis point increase in the zero-percent deposit rate, with trader expectations leaning towards a bigger increase but not with full conviction. IRPR

Cineworld Group (CINE.L) filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, sending its shares down 6.8% as the movie chain operator struggles to restructure debt. read more

Associated British Foods (ABF.L) slid 8.3% after the company flagged lower profit for next year, as its Primark fashion business struggled with rising costs and inflation. read more

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.