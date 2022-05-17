Minister says Russia not planning to block YouTube, Interfax reports

Broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of Russian flag and Youtube logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 17 (Reuters) - Russia is not planning to block Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) video-hosting platform YouTube, the Interfax news agency cited Maksut Shadaev, minister of digital development, communications and mass media, as saying on Tuesday.

Russia has threatened YouTube for months over its failure to delete content that Moscow deems illegal and for restricting access to some Russian media, but an absence of suitable domestic alternatives has suggested that YouTube may avoid the fate of some other foreign social media platforms. read more

Alphabet's Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

