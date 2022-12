Moldova central bank to hold extraordinary meeting on Monday

KYIV, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Moldova's central bank said on Sunday that it will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday to assess its main policy indicators, including its key rate.

Moldova's key policy rate is currently 21.5%.

The country is battling a spike in energy costs as it wages a dispute with Russia's Gazprom, its main gas supplier.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Max Hunder, editing by Alexander Smith











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.