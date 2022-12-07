Moldovan government backs draft 2023 budget with 6% deficit















KYIV, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Moldova's government on Wednesday approved the main indicators of the 2023 state budget, forecasting economic growth of 2%, inflation of 15.7% and a deficit of 6% of gross domestic product.

Moldova, a country of 3.5 million people, has said previously that it expects its economy to shrink 3% in 2022 and that the deficit will be 5.4% of GDP while inflation could reach 29.1%.

The budget must later be approved by the parliament.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.