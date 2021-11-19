MONETA Money Bank shares jump after revamped $1.2 bln deal for PPF's Air Bank

PRAGUE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shares in MONETA Money Bank (MONET.PR) jumped more than 6% to a record high on Friday after the Czech lender revamped financing conditions for a proposed 25.9 billion crown ($1.2 billion) acquisition of banking assets from its largest shareholder PPF.

PPF, the investment group founded by late Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, is making a final attempt at combining its Air Bank group of Czech and Slovak lending assets with MONETA, in which it already controls close to 30%.

MONETA shareholders backed a tie-up in June but rejected a share issue to finance the deal and give PPF a majority stake.

Revamped conditions laid out late Thursday give shareholders pre-emptive rights to newly issued shares, unlike the previous proposal, boosting chances of success, analysts said.

MONETA wants to raise at least 20.95 billion crowns in a two-round issue of 255.5 million shares, with the first round open to all at a discounted price of 82 crowns a share.

Untaken shares will be offered in a second round at 90 crowns per share, a premium to Thursday's close. PPF agreed to subscribe for all remaining shares, MONETA said.

The rest of the purchase price will be paid from excess capital. read more

MONETA shares were up 6.1% at 94.65 crowns at 0938 GMT, off a high of 94.9 crowns.

"All shareholders will have the chance to participate in the capital increase at a discounted price, which we regard as attractive," Erste Group Bank analysts said.

Erste said a PPF backstop in the second issue round essentially guaranteed success, while a potential takeover bid due to crossing regulatory ownership thresholds created a floor for the share price at the 90 crown level, higher than previously.

Shareholders will vote on the proposal at a Dec. 20 meeting, along with a proposed 3 crown per share dividend to be paid from 2019 and 2020 retained earnings.

MONETA said it also expected to propose a 7 crown a share dividend in the first half of 2022 before the deal should close.

MONETA is the country's sixth biggest bank. PPF has sought to build a domestic champion aimed at retail and small-business clients. The combined entity would boast 2.4 million customers, about a quarter the country's population.

($1 = 22.2770 Czech crowns)

Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter

