Money market funds may need tougher rules, say UK regulators
LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Money market funds, which came under severe stress when economies went into lockdown to fight COVID-19 two years ago, may have underlying vulnerabilities that need addressing, Britain's financial regulators said on Monday.
The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England published a discussion paper on potential reforms of the sector, saying there is concern that threats to financial stability remain.
Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Edmund Blair
