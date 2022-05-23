Money market funds may need tougher rules, say UK regulators

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Money market funds, which came under severe stress when economies went into lockdown to fight COVID-19 two years ago, may have underlying vulnerabilities that need addressing, Britain's financial regulators said on Monday.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England published a discussion paper on potential reforms of the sector, saying there is concern that threats to financial stability remain.

