Monte dei Paschi cash call already under radar, Italy's Consob tells Bluebell

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy's market authority Consob is looking into reports about asset manager Anima Holding (ANIM.MI) investing into Monte dei Paschi's (BMPS.MI) new share issue, the regulator said in a letter to Bluebell Partners seen by Reuters.

London-based Bluebell has written to Consob raising a number of issues concerning Monte dei Paschi, including reports of Anima's involvement in the cash call and comments made by the state-owned bank in relation to the approval received by European authorities for its capital increase.

Consob said its offices were already looking into those issues though it may not be able to share anything it found out or any actions it may take due to confidentiality.

