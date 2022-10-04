Monte dei Paschi unions say 4,125 staff ready to exit

View of the logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), the oldest bank in the world, which is facing massive layoffs as part of a planned corporate merger, in Siena, Italy, August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

FLORENCE, Italy, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Union representatives at Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said they had told the bank at a meeting on Tuesday that 4,125 staff had come forward to take up an early exit scheme.

The unions said in a note that 4,015 requests related to an early retirement option that the state-owned Tuscan bank wants to implement to cut costs.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Valentina Za; editing by Federico Maccioni

