PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Monday that it expected the European Central Bank (ECB) to end its interest-rate hiking cycle in July at 3.75%.

"We see the ECB ending its hiking cycle in July at 3.75%. Fiscal policy remains supportive," it wrote in a research note.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Klamann











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.