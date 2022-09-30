Morses Club says it is still materially loss making















Sept 30 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Morses Club (MCLM.L) said on Friday it was on a materially loss-making spree, as it was still in talks with regulators on how to deal with a surge in customer complaints against its doorstep-lending unit.

The company, which has paused the processing of all new claims since Aug. 11, said it had seen a drop in lending volumes and customer numbers in both its home credit and digital divisions in the half year ended Aug. 27.

