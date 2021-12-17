Moscow Exchange changes name to MOEX Group

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia's largest bourse, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX.MM), said on Friday it was rebranding as MOEX Group to better reflect the wider range of services it offers at a time of rapid change across financial markets.

"The exchange is now not just an exchange, but a technology company," said Igor Marich, MOEX's managing director for sales and business development, presenting the new branding at an event on Friday.

The exchange has cemented itself as the primary destination for Russian listings in recent years and has helped facilitate a dramatic surge in retail investors. The exchange now has more than 16 million investors, it said.

At least 10 Russian companies are considering IPOs next year, both on MOEX and abroad. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.